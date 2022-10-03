Meet New York Giants Davis Webb’s Girlfriend, Donnett Hickson

About Donnett Hickson Age 24 Years Birth November 25, 1997 West Seneca, New York Siblings Jerry Parents Jerry Hickson (Father), Pam Hickson (Mother) Nationality America Job Law clerk Alumni Orchard Park High School, Canisius College Awards Rookie of the Year in High School Works For Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP

Davis Webb is an American football quarterback for the New York Giants. He was recently brought back to the team for a second season. His fans have much confidence in him and have seen him grow in the last few years. Meanwhile, a new WAG was recently sighted at the stadium, which has caught the attention of NFL fans. Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson. She’s a former volleyball player and was present to cheer on her boyfriend in the stands. They keep low-key about their relationship, and fans want to know more about her. So, we delve deep into her background in this Donnett Hickson wiki.

Donnett Hickson’s Family

Donnett Hickson was born on November 25, 1997, in West Seneca, New York. She is one of two children born to Pam and Jerry Hickson. Her dad is a business IT expert and chief executive officer at PCBS II, LLC.

Her younger brother, Jerry, played high school football for St. Francis High School. In 2016, he set an all-time Western New York (WNY) passing record, eclipsing the 6,671-yard mark set by Joe Licata.

Donnett Hickson’s Career and Education

Donnett Hickson went to Orchard Park High School. In 2018, she earned a BA in English from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. Currently, the fabulous NFL WAG is enrolled in the Juris Doctor Program at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

During her studies, Hickson was a legal marketing intern at Counsel Financial in Buffalo, New York. And in 2019, she joined Buffalo Common Council as a legislative assistant for a year. She had a three-month stint as a law clerk at The Law Office of Ralph C. Lorigo in Buffalo before joining Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP in the same position.

View this post on Instagram

Donnett Hickson also played volleyball in high school and college. She was named “Rookie of the Year” in her first year at Orchard Park. Moreover, in her senior year at Canisius, the volleyballer was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.

Donnett Hickson and Davis Webb’s Relationship

It is unclear when and how the pair met. Davis Webb shared an Instagram post with his girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, for the first time in June 2021. The same day, Hickson shared a picture with Webb at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field. It seems they made their relationship public on the same day on social media.

On April 25, 2022, the footballer shared a picture with the caption, “My Girlfriend is a Lawyer.” The couple was spotted watching the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 5, 2022. Webb shared a post and said, “We got to see her favorite athlete.”