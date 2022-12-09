Who Is Nashville Predators Ryan McDonagh’s Wife, Kaylee Keys?

About Kaylee Keys Age 32 Years Birth March 13, 1990 St Paul, Minnesota Spouse Ryan McDonagh (2013-present) Children Falan, Murphy, Nola Siblings Nick Keys, Erin Keys Parents Paula Keys (Mother), Jeff Keys (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of St. Thomas

When Ryan McDonagh signed with the Nashville Predators in 2022, his former team Tampa Bay Lightning fans also missed their favorite NHL family. Ryan McDonagh’s wife, Kaylee Keys, has a very lowkey presence online but has been a constant throughout McDonagh’s career. Keys and their children also help McDonagh make some of his most significant career decisions. Wherever the defenseman’s career took him, franchise fans have fallen for Kaylee Keys. Very few people are aware that Ryan McDonagh’s wife is well-versed in the demanding life of an ice hockey athlete. We reveal that background in this Kaylee Keys wiki.

Kaylee Keys’ Family

Kaylee Keys was born on March 13, 1990, and hails from St. Paul, Minnesota. She is the youngest of three kids born to Paula and Jeff Keys.

Her brother, Nick Keys, and their father operate a family business in St. Paul. They’re a hockey-loving athletic family. Their father, Jeff Keys, was an all-American at St. Thomas and their grandfather, George Keys, played hockey for the University of Minnesota.

Nick, Jeff, and George got Kaylee and her sister, Erin, into hockey. Jeff would flood their backyard every winter to make a rink for his kids to play hockey.

Erin Keys is recognizable as the former Ohio State Buckeyes hockey player and Team USA forward. Erin and Kaylee Keys played in the backyard but didn’t get the chance to be opponents until 2008, when Team USA played against Bemidji State in an exhibition match.

Kaylee Keys’ Education and Career

Kaylee and Erin Keys’ age gap didn’t allow them to be on the same team or even opponents at the same time. Nonetheless, Kaylee looked up to her and wanted to be as good as her sister.

Before attending Bemidji State University, Kaylee Keys played hockey at Cretin-Durham Hall High School for a year. After the opportunity to play competitively against her sister, Kaylee transferred to her father’s alma mater, the University of St. Thomas. She played the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons at St. Thomas.

Kaylee Keys and Ryan McDonagh’s Relationship and Kids

Kaylee Keys and Ryan McDonagh have been together since they were hockey players at Cretin-Durham Hall High School. They married on July 19, 2013, at St. Paul’s Our Lady of Victory Chapel.

Their first child, Falan Erin McDonagh, was born on October 18, 2016. Their second child, Murphy McDonagh, was born in 2018, and their youngest, Nola McDonagh, in 2022.