Meet Atlanta Braves Joe Jiménez’s Wife, Lorena Marquez

Joe Jiménez, who turns 28 next month, was acquired by Atlanta Braves from the Tigers on November 8, 2022. On the professional front, Joe had a fantastic previous year. He has some exciting news on the personal front, too: he’s going to be a dad very soon! People are really curious to know about the woman behind this successful player. Joe Jiménez’s wife, Lorena Marquez, is a former volleyball player from Puerto Rico. We reveal her full biography in this Lorena Marquez wiki.

Lorena Marquez’s Family

Lorena Marquez was born on February 5, 1994, to Felix Marquez Velez and Maritza Gonzalez. She was born and raised in Mendez in Lares, Puerto Rico. She has a sister named Coralys.

Her mom is a retired teacher from the Department of Education in Puerto Rico, while her sister is a part of Finca El Timón, a community project in the town of Lares.

Lorena Marquez’s Education and Career

Lorena Marquez went to Colegio San Filipe in Puerto Rico until 2012. Later, she moved to the University of Evansville in Indiana to pursue further studies.

Lorena excelled as a volleyball player all through high school and college. This three-year letterwinner at Colegio San Felipe was instrumental in the school’s conference championship in 2010, 2011, and 2012. Joe Jiménez’s wife also competed on the Norceca team.

In 2011, she competed at the Girls’ Youth World Championship in Turkey, the Pan-American Cup in Tijuana, Mexico, and the Movistar Cup in Lima, Peru. She has received the “Scholar-Athlete Award” from the U.S. Army Reserve, which is another achievement to add to her resume.

In the victory over the Braves during her first season at Evansville, Marquez set a new personal best with 36 assists. She ranked seventh in the MVC with an average of 6.97 sets per game in her final season, leading the team with 774 assists.

Lorena Marquez and Joe Jiménez’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how the couple met. The baseball pitcher introduced his then-girlfriend for the first time on social media in December 2020 with a heart emoji. After that, the couple occasionally shared pictures from their vacations together in Paris, Rome, and Florence. Marquez also makes sure to attend her hubby’s matches on the field.

Lorena has also shared Instagram stories of their wedding day; however, little is known about their wedding. The couple also announced Lorena’s pregnancy on November 3, 2022. They will welcome junior Jiménez in 2023.