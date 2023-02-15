Ruthie Polinsky Leaving NBC 6: Where Is the Florida Sports Anchor Going?

Ruthie Polinsky has been covering the sports scene in Florida for three years. She is part of the only all-female on-air sportscasting team in the market. Now the NBC 6 sports team is going through a shakeup. Ruthie Polinsky is leaving NBC 6 in February 2023. Polinsky and NBC 6 have not revealed further details about her exit. That hasn’t deterred curiosity among NBC 6 viewers. They want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Florida. Find out all the latest details on Ruthie Polinsky’s departure from NBC 6 here.

Ruthie Polinsky to Exit NBC 6

Ruthie Polinsky was born in Michigan and grew up in Missouri. She received her bachelors degree in communication and media studies from the University of Michigan in 2015. While in college, she decided to combine her love for sports and her chosen career in broadcast.

Polinsky began her professional broadcast career in Texas. She was the weekend sports anchor/reporter at Wichita Falls’ KFDX.

After two years, she moved to WPRI in Rhode Island. She doubled as a multimedia and general reporter alongside anchoring the sports broadcasts.

A post shared by Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky)

Ruthie Polinsky came to Miami, Florida in 2020, at the start of the pandemic when sports events were on pause. She joined NBC 6 and is part of the only all-female on-air sports team of a major affiliate.

For the past two years, the Emmy-winner has been the lead sportscaster on NBC 6. Now Miami Herald has disclosed that Polinsky is stepping away from the role. She confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Her last day on air at NBC 6 will be on Sunday, February 19 at the 11 p.m. newscast. Polinsky hasn’t made a statement to the outlet.

She reportedly has a few weeks left on her contract. NBC 6 apparently offered her a contract renewal but she declined to pursue other opportunities.

She has not revealed future plans yet and if she is staying in Miami. But she thanked her colleagues and followers for her experiences covering South Florida sports.

We’ll just have to wait for an official statement from Polinsky. Meanwhile, don’t miss her final newscast on NBC 6 on Sunday.

NBC 6 stated it is currently looking for a sportscaster to replace Polinsky after she leaves. Until they find a permanent sports anchor, other newscasters at the station will fill in.