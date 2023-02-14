Over the years, Shane Holinde has always prepared his audience for severe storms, wind, or rain. The people of Bowling Green, Kentucky, rely on him for weather information. Now, the long-time meteorologist has announced his departure from the television industry. Shane Holinde is leaving WBKO for a special reason and a different opportunity. Find out what the meteorologist said about his departure.

Shane Holinde Announces his Departure from WBKO

Shane has been fascinated with the weather since childhood. According to his parents, the Great Ohio Valley Blizzard of 1978 captivated him as a child. A few years later, Shane broadcast a poster board weather prediction for his grade school classmates.

Subsequently, Holinde graduated with a double major in broadcast journalism and geosciences from Western Kentucky University in 2002. While attending the university, he served as a weather and news reporter/anchor for the student TV show.

Holinde started working at WBKO in the production division in the summer of 2000, and in March 2001, he was promoted to the First Alert Storm Team. He has been forecasting the ever-changing weather of Kentucky since then.

The Kentucky Associated Press has awarded him the title of best weather anchor four times (2006, 2007, 2009, and 2014) in TV Division II, with a second-place award in 2008.

Now, the chief meteorologist has decided to step away from WBKO after 22 years of service. Shane Holinde is leaving WBKO and the TV industry to spend more time with his wife, Brenda, and daughter Nora. His last day on the broadcast is March 3, 2023.

Furthermore, he will be taking a new role as the outreach manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, with offices at WKU’s Center for Research and Development in Bowling Green.

According to Shane, the working hours of his new job will better coincide with those of his wife and daughter’s schools.