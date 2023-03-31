Ricky Lewis Leaving CBS Austin: Where Is the Reporter Going?

Ricky Lewis is one of the leading reporters in Austin. He joined CBS just two years back, but the people trust his stories and rely on him for all the latest updates. However, the reporter has now announced his departure from the station. Ricky Lewis is leaving CBS Austin for a new opportunity. Since the announcement, the regular viewers have been asking about his next adventure and if he will leave Austin too. Find out what Ricky Lewis has to say about his exit from CBS Austin.

Ricky Lewis to Exit CBS Austin

Ricky Lewis is a native of Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University in 2018.

Starting out as an associate producer for KCWI 23 in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2018, he eventually moved on to become a multimedia journalist for KSFY News in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After that, Ricky moved to Savannah, Georgia, where he worked for almost two years. While at the station, among the many topics he covered were the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd demonstrations, the highly anticipated 2020 presidential and Georgia Senate runoff elections, and the Ahmaud Arbery case.

In June 2021, Ricky joined CBS Austin and quickly connected with the community here. And the people of Austin, too, welcomed him with open arms. However, the reporter has now announced his departure. Ricky Lewis is leaving CBS Austin in April 2023 for a new opportunity.

Ricky is starting a new chapter at KATU News as a reporter in Portland, Oregon. His last day on the broadcast is April 21, 2023, and he will start his new position on May 1, 2023.