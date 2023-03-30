Meteorologist KC Sherman Leaves WINK-TV in Fort Myers

KC Sherman has brought all the latest weather updates to Fort Myers residents for three years. But now she’s going to chase storms elsewhere. On the heels of Dylan Federico’s departure, the meteorologist announced she is also exiting WINK News for a new opportunity. Will this be the last shakeup to the weather team after KC Sherman leaves WINK-TV? Read on for all the latest details here, including where KC Sherman is going.

KC Sherman Wraps Last Day at WINK-TV

KC Sherman grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. In 2016, she received a BS in Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology.

While studying at Missou, Sherman did a semester abroad at the University of Reading (Berkshire, England), was part of the meteorology club and the campus media outlet, and worked behind the camera at Columbia’s KMIZ ABC 17 News.

Sherman returned to KMIZ as a weather forecaster after she graduated. Her career continued to take her around the country, including Montana and North Carolina, before joining WINK News in Fort Myer, Florida, in 2020.

She loved living close to the ocean and the community in Southwest Florida during her time at the station. But now, the meteorologist is moving on to the next opportunity.

A day after wrapping six months of covering Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, KC Sherman wrapped her last day on the air at WINK-TV on March 29. And just days ago, she also gave a send-off to her colleague, Dylan Federico.

After her last newscast in Fort Myers, Sherman also repeated her career move on social media. She has hinted that she’s already got something in the works but has yet to reveal the details.

Sherman shared pictures from her last day at WINK. And her colleagues reportedly gave her a grand send-off with a cake that was totally on theme.

Taylor Petras was among those wishing her well on social media. Petras and Sherman had worked together before at KMIZ, and she had been the one to send off Sherman then, too. She shared a throwback to celebrate KC Sherman and rightfully commemorate the joint glow-up.