Rhea Jha Leaving WETM-TV: Where Is the Twin Tiers Anchor Going?

The people of Twin Tiers have enjoyed anchoring and reporting by Rhea Jha right from the first day. However, the talented anchor is leaving Twin Tiers for a new opportunity. After learning Rhea Jha is leaving WETM-TV, her fans had many questions on their mind. Fortunately, Jha answered most of their queries. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from WETM 18 News.

Rhea Jha Exits WETM 18 News

Rhea Jha was born and raised in New Jersey. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Penn State University in 2021.

Before that, Rhea did news reporting and anchoring for a student-run newscast, Centre County Report. She was also the anchor and co-host of Penn State President Eric Barron’s monthly talk show Digging Deeper.

Jha had experience in writing and covering politics before joining WETM. She has written feature stories about the 2020 Presidential election as it unfolded. She received a nomination for one of her stories in the National Hearst Writing Championships feature category.

Rhea Jha joined WETM-TV in June 2021 and started as a reporter. After six months, she was named as the anchor of the 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, and 11 pm newscasts. Since December 7, she has co-anchored the 18 News evening shows with Zach Wheeler.

Jha also interviewed a few candidates for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat so the people could learn more about their next congressman.

And now, the young anchor is embarking on a new journey in her career. Rhea Jha is leaving WETM to move to their sister station, FOX21News, in Colorado Springs. Her last day at the station was on November 19, 2022.

In December, Rhea will start working with FOX21News as a full-time reporter in Colorado Springs.