Raven Brown Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the News10NBC Anchor Going?

Raven Brown is truly loved as an anchor and reporter in Rochester. But now it is time for her to shine elsewhere. Raven Brown is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity that will provide her perfect work/life balance. Even though Rochester residents are thrilled about this fantastic opportunity, they will undoubtedly miss her on News10NBC. Read on to learn the details about her departure from WHEC-TV.

Raven Brown to Exit WHEC-TV

Atlanta native Raven Brown graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2015. After that, she worked as a social media specialist at WTNH-TV in New Haven, Connecticut. A few months later, she joined Kirksville, Missouri’s KTVO as a morning news anchor.

From 2018 to 2020, Brown worked as a reporter and anchor with WCHS in Huntington, West Virginia. During that time, she reported on several major stories that received widespread media coverage. Two of these stories included a local instructor dragging an autistic student through class and the discovery of a little toddler alive in Kentucky after workers spent many days looking for him.

Raven Brown joined WHEC-TV during the pandemic. She is the weekend evening news anchor and reporter for News10NBC. And it has been a pleasure for the residents of Rochester to watch her grow over the course of three years.

Adding another feather to her cap, Brown got the honor to emcee the inaugural 2022 Colors of Success DEI Award presented by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce last August. Her presence added greatly to the success of this inaugural award ceremony.

But now, Raven Brown is leaving WHEC-TV for an exciting opportunity close to her family. She will join the news team at WWBT NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia, as an anchor and reporter in February 2023. This move brings her closer to her family after she had spent many years apart while pursuing a media career in different locations.

Brown will be at WHEC-TV for two more weeks before leaving for Richmond.