Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.

Morgan Young Transitions to a New Role at WFAA-TV

Morgan Young graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2016. Before that, she interned with CNBC and gained skills as a social media content strategist.

She also served her apprenticeship as an anchor and multimedia journalist at KOMU 8 in Columbia, Missouri. After that, she landed her first job as a weekend anchor at WSFA 12 News in Montgomery, Alabama, in 2016.

Young has also worked with KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, before heading to a bigger market closer to her mother. She moved to Dallas as an evening weekend anchor in 2021. It was a dream come true to anchor in Dallas, as her mom could watch her without using an app.

The young anchor was also nominated for a Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy for writing in July 2022. She has also won the first place award from Alabama Broadcasters Association for best reporter and news series for her education coverage.

Morgan Young has been the weekend anchor for her seven-year career. And she gained so much popularity and admiration from this role. Now, she is leaving the weekend anchor position to transition into a new role.

However, Morgan Young is not leaving WFAA. Instead, she has accepted a promotion to the News 8 Investigates team at the station.

Young will pop in on the news desk here and there, but her real focus will be on growing and serving as an investigative journalist.

Morgan Young’s last day on the anchor desk is January 14, 2023. Now, Teresa Woodard, who anchors on Sunday nights, will also take on the duties of Saturday evenings. Teresa and Jesse Hawila will be Dallas residents’ weekend companions from now on.