Meet St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP award on November 17, 2022. The player previously received the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best hitter, and with this distinction, he is now considered to be a top player. This leading player also has a great life outside of sports. He’s been happily married to his college sweetheart and raising two children. His followers are keen on learning more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt. Therefore, we reveal more about her in this Amy Goldschmidt wiki.

About Amy Goldschmidt Age 31 Years Birth June 12, 1991 Fort Worth, Texas Spouse Paul Goldschmidt (2010-Present) Children Jake Siblings Graclyn Parents Tex Glazier (Father), Sherri Glazier (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Southlake Carroll High School, Texas State University

Amy Goldschmidt’s Family

Amy Goldschmidt (Glazier) was born on June 12, 1991, to Tex and Sherri Glazier in Fort Worth, Texas. She has a younger sister, Graclyn Glazier, who is the co-founder and CEO of Fire Up Nation, LLC, a movement to ignite the human spirit.

Her dad, who was born to New England parents, is the owner of The Glazier Group, a real estate and consulting firm in Arizona.

Amy Goldschmidt’s Education and Career

After graduating from Southlake Carroll High School, Amy attended Texas State University to study business marketing.

Amy played volleyball during high school and was a member of two championship volleyball teams. The two-time captain helped her team win four district titles in her high school career. Following in her father’s footsteps, Paul Goldschmidt’s wife chose golf at Texas State University. Her dad also played golf when he was a student at Lamar University.

In her rookie season, Amy finished with the third-best stroke average of the team at 79.3 in 21 rounds. Amy’s third-place finish at the North Texas Women’s Classic was among her best performances.

During her final year, Amy posted three Top- 25 finishes. At the Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate, she had her best finish of the year, placing 14th with a total score of 234.

During her time at Texas State, Amy also served as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. The WAG is also involved in philanthropy and charity work for the center for cancer and blood disorder in Arizona with her husband. The pair spends a good portion of their time together, volunteering at a Phoenix children’s hospital.

Paul and Amy Goldschmidt’s Relationship and Kids

Paul and Amy met at Texas State University, which they both attended. The couple dated for three years before Paul proposed to her in college itself. In 2010, they got married at Texas Christian University’s Robert Carr Chapel.

Their first son Jake Goldschmidt was born in 2015. When asked about their first kid, Amy revealed in an interview that her husband Paul showed her how to change diapers and swaddle the infant. The couple also has a daughter.