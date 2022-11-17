Meet Amanda Haniger, the Wife of MLB Pro Mitch Haniger

About Amanda Haniger Known As Amanda Gimenez Age 31 Years Birth August 2, 1991 California Spouse Mitch Haniger (2016-present) Siblings Kristen, Douglas Parents Nancy Gimenez (Mother), Steve Gimenez (Father) Nationality American Job Teacher Alumni Santa Clara University, California Polytechnic, Archbishop Mitty High School

Speculation is rife that Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners might not renew their contract. Fans of teams who might sign the outfielder are not only looking into his stats, but also curious about his personal life. Amanda Haniger has been the constant in the pro-athlete’s life long before his MLB career. She’s however, private on social media and they’re low-key about their family too. It provokes some curiosity even among Mariners fans who’ve followed Mitch through most of his career. We delve into the background of Mitch Haniger’s wife in this Amanda Haniger wiki.

Amanda Haniger’s Family

Amanda Marie Gimenez was born on August 2, 1991 and hails from Campbell, California. She is one of three children born to Nancy and Steve Gimenez.

Amanda’s siblings, Kristen and Douglas, also reside in California with their respective partners. Amanda is an aunt to Kristen and her husband’s boys.

Advertisement

Amanda Haniger’s Education and Career

After graduating from Archbishop Mitty High School in 2009, Amanda Gimenez attended California Polytechnic. She graduated in 2013 and later received her MA in teaching with credentials from Santa Clara University in 2014.



Amanda worked as a teacher aide at the Cal Poly children’s center. She also had a sales job at a store for a while.

According to her social media, Amanda Haniger still works as a teacher. It’s unclear where her job is.

Amanda Haniger and Mitch Haniger’s Relationship and Kids

Mitch Haniger also attended Archbiship Mitty High where he played both baseball and football. Mitch had been dating Amanda Haniger since they were teens.

Amanda Gimenez married Mitch Haniger on December 17, 2016 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the same year he made his major league debut. Less than a month before their wedding, Mitch signed with the Seattle Mariners and the couple had taken up residence in Seattle.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert’s Girlfriend, Mandy Kopecki

Advertisement

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in early December 2020. They keep their daughter’s identity low-key on social media.