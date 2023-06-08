Pat Casey Dead at 29: Who Is the BMX Rider’s Wife?

About Chase Casey Known As Chase Benter Age 33 Years Birth April 25, 1990 California Spouse Pat Casey (2013-2023) Children Reid Michael Casey (born September 8, 2014), Taytum Ann Casey (born April 1, 2016) Siblings Kyle Benter, Devan Benter Parents Alecia Benter (Mother), Brad Benter (Father) Nationality American

The BMX world is mourning the passing of Pat Casey on June 6, 2023. He was 29. Pat Casey won back-to-back X Games in 2012 and 2013 and most recently competed at the FISE World event in France in May. Casey is survived by his wife, Chase Casey and their two children among family and loved ones. Chase Casey has been a constant in Pat’s professional life as much as his personal life. She was cheering him on at his games all over the world. Through this difficult time, Chase has expressed her appreciation for all the love and support sent her and her kids’ way by sharing some of the heartfelt messages sent to her. Find out more about the late Pat Casey’s wife in this Chase Casey wiki.

Chase Casey’s Family

Born Chase Benter on April 25, 1990, she is a native of Riverside in California. She is the eldest of three children born to Alecia Benter and Brad Benter.

She grew up alongside her brother, Kyle Benter, and sister Devan Benter. Kyle has worked with Monster Energy who sponsored Pat Casey.

Chase Casey and Pat Casey’s Relationship and Kids

Chase Benter and Pat Casey married on August 26, 2013. Chase travelled all over the world with Pat wherever his BMX career took him, supported and cheered for him through his games, and encouraged their children’s passions too.

Their son, Reid Michael Casey, was born on September 8, 2014. Pat introduced Reid into BMX early and the young rider is already competing in the sport.

Pat and Chase Casey’s daughter, Taytum Ann Casey, was born on April 1, 2016. Taytum, who Pat refers to as “My April Fool,” was into competitive cheerleading before taking a break recently.

Pat Casey’s Death

Pat Casey passed away on June 6, 2023, at the age of 29. Authorities said that the BMX veteran suffered a fatal accident while performing a jump on the ramps at the Slayground Motocross Park in San Diego.

Pat leaves behind his wife, Chase Casey, and their kids, Reid and Taytum. As tributes pour in from the BMX world, many have left heartfelt messages for his wife and kids on Chase and Reid’s social media.

Chase posted some messages and shared messages from others in her Instagram Stories. But she has largely remained private during this time of grief.