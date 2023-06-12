Meet Philadelphia Flyers LW Noah Cates’ Girlfriend, Carlie Mies

About Carlie Mies Age 23 Years Birth June 2, 2000 Cold Spring, Minnesota Parents Jeff Mies (Father), Cindy Sells Mies (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Rocori Senior High School, University of Minnesota Duluth

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates has proven dependable for his team on both sides of the rink. And now, with the same will and focus, he enters the new season. The ice hockey player’s personal development parallels his professional success. Recently, he made the most beautiful proposal to the woman of his dreams. Naturally, his followers are curious to learn more about the lucky girl. So, we reveal more about Noah Cates’ girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Calie Mies, in this wiki.

Calie Mies’ Family

Calie Mies was born on June 2, 2000, to Jeff Mies and Cindy Sells Mies in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Her mom has her own successful business, Uptown Styles.

Calie Mies’ Education and Career

Calie Mies graduated from Rocori Senior High School in 2018. After that, she earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2021.

The WAG was a business management intern at the Country Manor Campus and completed a mapping project for staffing. From June 2022 to August 2022, Mies worked as a home care provider and aided with dementia or Alzheimer’s care and respite care to relieve family caregivers.

According to her LinkedIn, Mies has also worked as a preadmission screening specialist at Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging for a year until September 2022. However, her current employment status is unknown, as she hasn’t updated her LinkedIn account.

Calie Mies and Noah Cates’ Relationship

It is unknown how Mies and Cates initially met. But given that they are both alums of the University of Minnesota Duluth, this is likely where they first ran into each other.

However, we do know that they started dating in 2019. And on January 13, 2022, Mies took to social media and posted about their third anniversary together.

She said, “3 Years?!? Time flies by when I’m spending it with you 🥰♥️.”

Cates considers Mies his best friend, and the two are now engaged and will soon begin their new lives together as a married couple. The NHL player popped the question to her at the end of May 2023, while his girlfriend announced the news on social media on June 3.

A romantic boat ride on the Italian waters was the setting for a perfect marriage proposal. The NHL star surprised Mies with an engagement while the couple was visiting Italy to celebrate her birthday.