Meet KC Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr.’s Girlfriend, Maggie Black

Bobby Witt Jr. is a shortstop and third baseman for the Kansas City Royals. Fans have high hopes for him in the upcoming season because of how well he has performed in his current role with the franchise. And now, his romantic life is also in the spotlight. Bobby Witt Jr.’s girlfriend, Maggie Black, is a certified personal trainer and a former softball player. The athletic couple has been dating for a long time now, and fans are curious to know more about the WAG. So, we reveal the background of Bobby Witt Jr.’s girlfriend in this Maggie Black wiki.

Maggie Black’s Family

Maggie Black was born on February 3, 2000, to Suzanne and Pete Black in Grapevine, Texas. She has two older brothers, Ryon and Colby Black.

Maggie Black’s Education and Career

Maggie “Mags” Black went to Colleyville Heritage High School. She was an outstanding softball player at her high school and won a Defensive Player of the Year Award, two Silver Bat Awards, and a Golden Glove Award.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s girlfriend earned a BS in Health and Exercise Science from Northwestern State University (NSU) of Louisiana in 2022.

In her debut season at NSU, Black made a name for herself as a starting left-side infielder. In addition to the two multi-hit performances versus the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and Jackson State, she helped her team beat UIW with a double and an RBI in her senior year.

A fitness enthusiast, Black is also a personal trainer who has earned ACSM certification.

Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr.’s Relationship

Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. have been together for quite some time. They began dating while attending Colleyville Heritage High School.

Black has been quite open about her relationship since the beginning. She shared the first post about her boyfriend at the end of 2016.

Bobby Witt Jr. is her biggest supporter. And the couple has been on many adventures together. The MLB player also helped her in setting up her dorm in 2018.

While talking about her support system, she said, “Thank you, Bobby for giving me such a fun “going away” weekend and helping me carry all the boxes necessary to get my dorm all prettied up. You’re my biggest supporter and I can’t thank you enough for that!”

Bobby Witt Jr.’s girlfriend was there to support him when he made his professional debut with the rookie-level Arizona League Royals.

She said, “Arizona is my favorite place now because it holds my favorite person.”

The high school sweethearts are total #couplegoals. Their relationship is still going strong after all those years, and it shows they still mean the world to each other.