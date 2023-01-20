Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.

Nikki Torres Exits KATU ABC 2

Nikki Torres received an Associate of Arts (AA) in General Studies from Highline College in 2013 and enrolled at Washington State University. She was on the rowing team, among other student bodies, before receiving a BA in Communications, Public Relations, and Broadcast Journalism in 2016.

Torres had PR and news broadcast internships along with working in student-run media. She was also the WSU ambassador.

Advertisement

After graduating, Torres started her broadcasting career at Medford, Oregon’s NBC4 News. She returned to Washington after two years to work as a reporter and producer at Spokane’s KXLY.

In 2020, Torres returned to Oregon and joined Portland’s KATU News weather team. She did the weathercasts and also some general reporting.

Her career trajectory is on the way up, and now her time at KATU ABC 2 is coming to a close. Recently, she announced that she would be leaving the station.

Torres’ last day on the air at KATU is on January 21. So don’t miss her last #NikkiNeedsToKnow segment on KATU News This Morning in Portland on Saturday with Wesleigh Ogle.

The weather anchor has not stated where she is going and if she has a new job pipeline. However, her online statement hints that she is saying goodbye to Portland.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tony McEwing Leaving KTTV: Is the “Good Day LA” Anchor Retiring?

Advertisement

Nikki Torres might reveal more details about her next career move at her last newscast. So keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.