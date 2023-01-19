Tony McEwing Leaving KTTV: Is the “Good Day LA” Anchor Retiring?

Tony McEwing is one of the mainstays on Fox News. Every morning for almost thirty years, people have listened to his calming voice. His followers have grown up while watching the iconic anchor. However, the anchor announced his departure while he was on air on January 18, 2023. Tony McEwing is leaving KTTV in the coming weeks. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his exit.

Tony McEwing to Exit KTTV

McEwing attended Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and graduated with a master’s degree in editorial broadcasting in 1981. He also went to law school and earned a bachelor of science in education in 1978.

Prior to joining KTTV, he was already a fixture on KXTV in Sacramento for 12 years. He has also worked as a correspondent for WDSU in New Orleans, Louisiana. The veteran journalist moved to Los Angeles in June 1993 and joined KTTV. He co-anchors the Good Day LA from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Araksya Karapetyan.

Throughout his time at FOX 11, he has received seven Emmy awards. Additionally, McEwing was nominated for a National Daytime Emmy for his half-hour documentary Mission of Hope, which highlighted the LA Mission’s year-long rehabilitation program for the homeless. The RTNA of Southern California has also given McEwing its Lifetime Achievement Award. His award-winning special show, Songs of our Success, was highly appreciated by the people.

Tony is deeply involved with the community, and his involvement goes beyond the job. He has been volunteering in the area for decades. And now the long-time anchor has announced his retirement. Tony McEwing is leaving KTTV and Good Day LA to spend his retirement life. The veteran anchor announced the news on January 18, 2023, during a live broadcast.

McEwing has not announced his official last day, but he will be there for a couple of more weeks.