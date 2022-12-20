Who Is Nick Adamski? What Happened to ABC7 News Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband?

About Nick Adamski Spouse Diane Pathieu (2012-present) Siblings Anthony Adamski Nationality American Job Firefighter Birth Year 1982 Hometown Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Diane Pathieu has shared major news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career but her most recent newscast is perhaps the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology that is saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career but this is his biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband and his current health update here.

Who Is Nick Adamski?

Nick Adamski was born in 1982 and is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Not much is known about his family except that he has one brother, Anthony Adamski.

Adamski was a firefighter/EMT at the Milwaukee fire department. He’s currently based in Illinois with his wife. His current work status is unknown.

Advertisement

Nick Adamski and Diane Pathieu since the Chicago native was an anchor Milwaukee’s WTMJ. In 2011, she moved back to Chi-Town to join the team at ABC7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Pathieu (@dianepathieu)

Advertisement

Adamski moved with her and she also converted him to Chicago sports. They married on October 27, 2012 in Illinois.

Advertisement

Nick Adamski’s Health Update

In December 2020, Diane Pathieu was in the middle of a regular day at work delivering news when she found out her husband suffered a seizure at home. When Nick Adamski was rushed to the hospital, the doctors found out the cause was a grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

Adamski went from showing no symptoms to needing emergency surgery. He was paralysed on the right side of his body and developed in MRSA infection.

The doctors removed the tumor, Adamski was regaining function in the right side, and he was going through chemo and radiation. However, the doctors’ gave him a bleak update on his condition. They said he probably wouldn’t live beyond a year.

Advertisement

The glioblastoma reappeared nine months after the initial surgery. That led them to neuro-oncologist, Dr. Rimas Lukas at Northwestern Medicine and some cutting-edge advancement in medicine.

Dr Lukas let ABC7 into the lab where she used methylation profiling to get “the genetic fingerprint of the tumor.” By identifying what kind of tumor it is, doctors are able to determine what kind of clinical trials the patient is eligible for.

With the help of this test, Adamski was treated with a drug that’s normally used for metastatic bladder cancer. The treatment showed improvement within months. The doctors and Nick are hopeful with the tumor shrinking in size though the drug has its fair share of side effects.

Advertisement

Also Read: Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Nick was given a year but he’s now alive for two since the diagnosis. Through his wife and ABC7, he wants to share his story and inform others of the new developments in cancer treatment.