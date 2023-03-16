Natalie Grant Leaving Northern News Now: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Natalie Grant spent the majority of her career at KBJR and worked in multiple roles during the past four years. Now the journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Natalie Grant announced she is leaving Northern News Now in early March 2023 and has since counted down the days to her farewell from the station. Residents of Duluth, Minnesota have been curious to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcast. They hope she’s staying in Northland for the near future. Find out what Natalie Grant said about her departure from Northern News Now here.

Natalie Grant Signs Out from Northern News Now

After graduating from Eden Prairie School, Natalie Grant attended the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2014 to 2018. She also did a semester abroad in Spain.

While in college, she first stepped into KBJR as an intern. She was also working at the campus news outlet, The Bark, as a reporter, social media manager, and editor-in-chief before receiving her degree in journalism and political science in 2018.

Grant returned to KBJR soon after college, starting as a producer in 2019. In 2020, she was promoted to weekend anchor on Northern News Now. Since 2022, Grant has anchored the morning newscast on Northern News Now and also produced the format.

I have some bittersweet career news to share with all of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IGhPJZTIXI — Natalie Grant (@naniigrant) March 1, 2023

The Eden Prairie native has become quite at home in Duluth. Earlier this month, she expressed this sentiment in a statement on her official social media.

In the same statement, she announced that she is leaving Northern News Now. Her last day on air at KBJR is on Thursday, March 16. (In her initial statement, she said her last newscast is on March 17, but later said it was March 16.)

After signing out from Duluth, the Minnesota girl is heading to Washington. Starting in April, she will be a reporter on KXLY in Spokane.

Grant was grateful for all the people she met through Northern News Now, including her team and colleagues as well as the local community. As much as Duluth would’ve preferred having Natalie Grant on local airwaves, they’re glad for her advancing career and wish her well.