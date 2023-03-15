What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?

WISH-TV’s Tara Hastings is a popular meteorologist in Indianapolis, and its residents look forward to her weather forecasts and rely on her for all the updates. Naturally, viewers wondered what happened to Tara Hastings when she was MIA from the newscasts. However, the meteorologist announced she was going on leave and recently wrapped up her last weather broadcast. So, for those who don’t know, here’s what Tara Hastings said about her departure from WISH-TV.

Tara Hastings’ Education and Career

Born and raised in Hammond, Indiana, Tara Hastings earned a BS in Meteorology from Valparaiso University in 2001. She was a member of the Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team (VUSIT), which went storm chasing for 10 days over the summer.

Hastings started her professional meteorology career at WLUC-TV in Marquette, Michigan, after she graduated from Valpro. Before joining Indianapolis’ WISH-TV in 2018, she worked at WLUK FOX 11 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, including Ohio’s WTOL 11 in Toledo and WDTN 2 News in Dayton. Moreover, she has the American Meteorological Society (AMS) mark of approval and is also a member.

Talking about her personal life, Hastings revealed she is a caregiver for her 67-year-old father, who has Alzheimer’s. She is married to her husband, Brent, and has a nine-year-old stepdaughter.

In July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, Haley.

Tara Hastings Goes on Maternity Leave

Tara Hastings is going to be a mother for the second time. She announced her pregnancy on September 16, 2022, and revealed the gender on WISH-TV. The weather anchor is going to have a baby boy.

The meteorologist took to social media to announce her maternity leave. And for those that will wonder what happened to Tara Hastings after March 14, 2023, it marked her final day at WISH-TV and the beginning of her hiatus.

WISH-TV viewers are happy as she will soon have another little one in her arms. But at the same time, they are sad as they will miss her weather forecasts on the air.

Further information about Tara Hastings and the baby will be available here, so check back soon!