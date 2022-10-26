Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.

About Mychal Johnson Age 25 Years Birth November 21, 1996 West Virginia Children Amyah Wiggins (born October 10, 2018), Alayah Milan Wiggins (born April 12, 2021) Siblings Mychelle Johnson, Maki Johnson Parents Holli Johnson (Mother), Scott Johnson (Father) Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni University of Notre Dame

Mychal Johnson’s Family

The oldest of four children born to Holli and Scott Johnson, Mychal Johnson was born on November 21, 1996, and hails from Huntington, West Virginia.

Mychal Johnson and her family are well-known in NBA circles. One of her sisters, Mychelle Johnson, is married to Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges. Whether that makes for a little friendly competition within the family, the Johnson sisters and their respective partners don’t make it public.

Mychelle and Mychal Johnson were prolific basketball athletes in their own right. And their younger sister, Maki Johnson, also plays basketball at Huntington Prep.

Their love for basketball probably comes from their father, Scott Johnson, who coaches the AAU’s West Virginia Thunder basketball team.

Mychal Johnson’s Education and Career

Johnson and her siblings are lauded student-athletes. Mychal Johnson was a gymnast when she was younger but switched to basketball later.

While at St. Joseph Central High School, the four-year letter winner led her team to victory against every team in her home state. Johnson even played for WV Thunder in the AAU under her father.

She attended the University of Notre Dame, where she was on the Fighting Irish women’s basketball roster and made spectacular stats every season. But she missed several games in the 2016-2017 season due to injuries and the entire 2017-2018 season due to a torn ACL.

Johnson graduated in 2018 with a BBA in Management Consulting, and in 2019, she was a real estate agent based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She now calls the Bay Area home, and her current employment status is unknown.

Mychal Johnson and Andrew Wiggins’ Relationship and Kids

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins attended Huntington Prep, where he played basketball. He has reportedly been dating Mychal Johnson since they were classmates.

Their relationship lasted while Johnson played at Notre Dame and Wiggins at the University of Kansas. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Wiggins in the 2014 NBA draft.

Around that time, Johnson was asked who her favorite basketball player was for a Fighting Irish profile, and she responded NBA rookie Andrew Wiggins in a heartbeat.

Soon after college, Johnson was living and working in Minnesota with Wiggins, and the couple welcomed their first child, Amyah Wiggins, on October 10, 2018.

Wiggins signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2020, and the family has been living in California since then. That’s where the couple’s younger daughter, Alayah Milan Wiggins, was born on April 12, 2021.