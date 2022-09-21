Meet NBC News Anchor Morgan Radford’s Husband, David Williams

About David Williams Age 33 Years Birth March 27, 1989 Spouse Morgan Radford (2022-Present) Parents David A. Williams (Father), Maureen Schwartzhoff (Mother) Nationality American Job Vice-president Alumni Cranbrook Schools, Harvard University Works For Lafayette Square

Morgan Radford, an NBC anchor, has recently been in the spotlight for many reasons. Recently, she spoke with Jennifer Lopez for an exclusive Today interview. The interview has been well received, with many people praising Morgan for her insightful questions and focus on Lopez’s Latina heritage. Not only this, Morgan is soon going to be a mom. And this has brought her husband to the limelight. The fans want to know who is Morgan Radford’s husband, David Williams. So, we reveal all about him in this Morgan Radford wiki.

David Williams’ Family

David Adetokunbo Williams was born on March 27, 1989, to David A. Williams and Maureen Schwartzhoff. His dad is a Nigerian immigrant who fell in love with an American Midwesterner. He is a former president of the Odu’a Organization of Michigan and is still an active member promoting the Yoruba language and culture.

David’s mom is a former teacher at the Detroit Public School. The family has lived in Davenport, Iowa, and Southfield, Michigan. It appears Morgan Radford’s husband, David Williams doesn’t have any siblings. He currently lives in Detroit.

David Williams’ Career and Education

David Williams went to Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. From 2003 to 2007, he studied social studies at Harvard University. And in 2012, Williams earned a postgraduate degree from Harvard Law School.

David started his journey as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, Washington D.C, in 2007. He was also a legal intern with National Prosecuting Authority in Cape Town, South Africa, for less than a year in 2009. While pursuing post-graduation, Williams served as president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau and represented clients facing foreclosures and evictions in Boston Housing Court.

After PG, he worked in several companies, including Klein Hornig LLP, City of Detroit, Mayor’s Office, Opportunity Insights in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and High Opportunity Neighbourhood Partners.

In April 2022, David became vice-president of Lafayette Square, a commercially scaled investment platform. Like his father, David is also involved in ennobling the Yoruba culture.

David Williams and Morgan Radford’s Relationship and Kids

When they first crossed paths in 2006, David was a senior at Harvard University, and Morgan was a sophomore. They met for the first time in the dining hall of Eliot House. He approached her for an interview for his senior thesis, but they were not romantically involved then because David went out with one of her college friends at one point.

After graduation, they kept in touch and met several times when their jobs and travels took them to the same places. After 2017, when Morgan stopped seeing him as a friend, their friendship finally turned into love in London, where she went for a conference. She shared a picture with David at that time at her office in NBC London.

The couple engaged in November 2019 in front of their families on Thanksgiving. They had planned to marry in 2020. But the covid-19 restrictions postponed their wedding. They married in Cartagena, Colombia, on January 8, 2022. The news anchor shared the news of her pregnancy in August 2022.