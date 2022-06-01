Mike Missanelli is one of the most entertaining and sometimes controversial personalities on sports radio. He also recently revealed he never plans to retire from broadcasting. So his sudden exit from WPEN 97.5 The Fanatic comes as a shocker. Missanelli announced he is leaving after more than a decade of hosting his eponymous show on it. His regular listeners naturally had questions. They want to know why he is leaving the station, where he is going next, and what will air in place of The Mike Missanelli Show.

Mike Missanelli Exits 97.5 The Fanatic

For decades, Mike Missanelli has been a major personality on sports radio, especially Philly sports. In January 2022, he even proclaimed he has no intention to retire from his job.

After garnering popularity at other stations, Missanelli joined then-ESPN affiliate 97.5 The Fanatic in January 2010. The Mike Missanelli Show would also simulcast on other platforms, including NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Listeners never anticipated the contentious radio host’s announcement on Tuesday’s broadcast. On May 31, 2022, Missanelli announced on-air that it was the final broadcast of The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Mike Missanelli just announced on @NBCSPhilly and @975TheFanatic “This is my last day” Mike and the company have decided to go in another direction. pic.twitter.com/avFt681y2y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 31, 2022 Advertisement

Advertisement

“My current contract expires in a couple of weeks, and the company and I have decided to go in another direction,” he said tearfully on the broadcast. “The station and I have talked about me remaining with the company in some kind of role, but who knows.”

Missanelli revealed that the show’s replacement is already under contract, and fans should anticipate an announcement soon. Names like Tyrone Johnson and Hunter Brody are fans’ speculated replacements.

Mike Missanelli’s on-air career has had its fair share of hiccups and controversies. He’s had heated arguments on air with his co-hosts, and even fans have also strongly disagreed with his opinions at times.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, he remains a popular personality on sports radio with a large following. He also thanked his colleagues and fans for sticking with him over the past decade.

Also Read: Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

The veteran sportscaster has not revealed his future plans yet. But fans are assured this is not the last they’ll be hearing of Mike Missanelli.