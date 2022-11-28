Mike Hostetler Leaving WGAL: Is the Sports Anchor Retiring?

The people of Susquehanna Valley have absolutely loved Mike Hostetler for all his 33 years at the News8 WGAL. The sports anchor has been in the business for 46 years, and people have loved his professionalism and sense of humor over the years. And now, Mike Hostetler is leaving WGAL to transition into the next chapter of his life. He is leaving big shoes to fill, and the city’s residents will never forget him. The viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.

Mike Hostetler Exits WGAL

Mike Hostetler, a native of Mansfield, Ohio, received a degree in broadcast journalism from Ohio State University. He has been in this business since 1976, covering high school games. Before joining WGAL, he worked with television stations in Columbus and Cleveland.

The sports anchor’s cheerful personality and love for sports have made him a famous sports expert. He is the weeknight sports anchor for News 8 at 5.30 pm, 6 pm, and 11 pm.

Mike shot to fame with his early 1990s sports feature Hostetler’s sports challenge. He took on whatever viewers in the community would challenge or dare him to do. It was a popular addition to the 6 o’clock news for nearly five years, during which time it added a new dimension to the sports coverage and won over viewers.

However, the popular sports anchor Mike Hostetler is leaving WGAL to start the next chapter of his life. He is retiring after 46 years in the business and his last day on the broadcast was November 24, 2022.

The station aired some of the best moments of the sports anchor before he signed off. Barbara Barr, WGAL’s sports anchor and reporter, gushed about Mike on social media, wishing him the best of success in his retired life.