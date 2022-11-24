Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.

Hunter Hoagland Exits KARK-TV

Denver native Hunter Hoagland is a graduate of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Before graduating in 2019, he interned with stations like KTHV-TV’s THV11, NBC News (Today Show), and KARK 4 News.

Hoagland was also the on-air announcer for KVHU 95.3 and anchor for Harding University’s channel HU16. He joined WRCB-TV in Chattanooga as a reporter in 2019. After a year, he joined KARK 4 as a morning news anchor and reporter.

Throughout his journey, he covered all kinds of stories, whether it was protests, the pandemic, or happy news stories. He also won an Emmy Award in October 2021 for his coverage of “A State Covered in Snow.”

This exceptional anchor’s journey from intern to weekday morning anchor at KARK 4 News is now complete. On November 16, 2022, Hoagland announced on social media that he is leaving KARK-TV.

Hunter Hoagland signed off on his final broadcast on November 23. He has not said anything regarding his next career move, so keep your eyes peeled on his social media accounts.