Meet Cowboys LB Micah Parsons’ Rumored Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Brown

Micah Parsons, a star linebacker for Dallas Cowboys, is an early favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He joined the NFL in 2021, and his game-changing skills won everyone over right away. Interestingly, he has been linked with Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, after she made several appearances at the Cowboys games. Neither of them has talked openly about the alleged relationship, which made fans more curious about Micah Parsons’ alleged girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Brown. So we reveal more about her in this Kayla Nicole Brown wiki.

Kayla Nicole Brown’s Family

Kayla Nicole Brown was born on November 1, 1991, to Roosevelt Brown and Robin Brooks Curry in California. Her parents have separated now and are married to different partners. Through her dad’s current marriage to Cathie Jones Bellard, Kayla Nicole has a younger sister named Sidney.

She also has three younger sisters through her mom’s current marriage with Gary Curry. Her half-sisters, Jayda, Layla, and Ayva, are making a name for themselves as student-athletes.

Kayla Nicole Brown’s Education and Career

In 2013, Kayla Brown earned a BA in Broadcast Journalism from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, California. She is a sports journalist, host, and Instagram influencer with over 639k followers.

Brown frequently makes media appearances, including on ESPN, where she conducts interviews with coaches and athletes. The host has appeared on TMZ, Barstool Sports, and other well-known media outlets that cover sports.

In 2015, the L.A. girl also worked at CBS radio station 92.3 NOW New York.

Kayla Nicole Brown is also a model, placing in the Top 20 of Miss California 2013 and the Top 10 of Miss California USA 2012. She was the second runner-up of Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012 and the third runner-up of Miss Malibu 2012.

The gorgeous diva, whose Instagram is stocked with steamy images of herself, also works with several brands. Moreover, she is a fitness freak and shares fitness and health tips on her Instagram handle, Strong Is Sexy.

Kayla Nicole Brown’s Past Relationships

Kayla Nicole once dated Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, but the couple broke up during the offseason of 2022. The two had broken up in the summer of 2020 but reconciled later that year.

During the NFL season, fans expected to see Brown at a Chiefs game because she often attended all of them. Although she hasn’t been to a single Chiefs game, Brown has been seen at several Dallas Cowboys games.

Kayla Brown reportedly met Micah Parsons through Joie Chavis, the alleged girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. But they haven’t disclosed anything about their relationship. Additionally, Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahome’s wife, and Brown are close and are frequently seen together.

Parsons also has a son named Malcolm, who was born in 2018. The football player posted a lovely picture with his son, captioned, “I love you, boy! This is your day, three years ago today you changed my life! Idk where I would be without you! But I hope you become the best person you can be! You growing up to fast on me! This is the beginning of our journey!”

Currently, the details about Micha Parsons’ son’s mother are not known.