Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek

Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.

Summer Juraszek’s Family

Summer Juraszek was born on January 3, 1996, and hails from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is one of two children born to Stacey Asuras Juraszek and Steven Juraszek.

Her father operates a residential inspection business in their hometown. Meanwhile, her brother, Jake Juraszek, is a former football player and now working in the sports marketing field.

Summer Juraszek’s Education and Career

Summer and Jake Juraszek attended Desert Mountain High School in their hometown. After graduating, she attended Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona from 2014 to 2018. She also studied mathematics at Rio Salado College.

Juraszek received her degree in business, marketing, advertising, and fashion. Before that, she had marketing internships at The Hunt, Fermentlicious, and with Rachel Zoe. She also worked in retail and a restaurant while managing her sorority events.

Straight out of college, Juraszek joined her father’s business as a director of marketing and development from 2018 to 2019. As of 2019, she’s been focused on her wellness career.

Summer Juraszek has always been passionate about health and wellness. A dancer for 16 years of her life, she has been active since a young age. Her dance career ended in her senior year of high school for unspecified reasons, and Juraszek used the extra time she had outside school to exercise and eat healthily. She developed a routine that improved her gut and skin health.

In college, she’d carry her workout equipment wherever she traveled or went to meet Kyle Allen. While interning with Rachel Zoe in Los Angeles, she was drawn to the healthy lifestyle of the city than fashion and knew she wanted to make a career out of it.

When she and Allen were going to live together after college, she became a certified Pilates instructor, knowing the job would allow her the flexibility to work in any city.

She was initially a content creator for Inside Out Aesthetics. Now she boasts over 16.2k Instagram followers, where she dishes on diet, exercise, and wellness advice while working as a holistic health coach.

Summer Juraszek and Kyle Allen’s Relationship

Summer Juraszek and Kyle Allen have been dating since they were students at Desert Mountain High. Even when they went to colleges in different states, their relationship survived the long distance.

After playing with the Texas A&M Aggies and the Houston Cougars, Kyle Allen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2018. Juraszek would move to Charlotte with him and work as a Pilates instructor at a local facility.

Allen’s career has taken both of them to Washington and now Houston. After years together, the high school sweethearts announced their engagement in June 2022.