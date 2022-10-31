Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.

Melanie Hunter Exits KCRA 3 News

Melanie Hunter received a BA in Journalism from the University of Arizona in 2012. During that time, she interned at Tucson’s KOLD News 13 and KVOA News 4, Missouri’s KFVS-TV, and Arizona Public Media in different roles. She was also the campus media outlet’s general manager, host, and producer.

Hunter’s first job straight after graduating was at Joplin, Missouri’s KSNF-TV. In almost three years, she filled in for multiple roles there.

She returned to KVOA News 4 in 2014 and worked as a traffic anchor and reporter there until 2020. Hunter moved to Sacramento, California, that year.

Hunter has been a meteorologist and traffic reporter on the morning newscast at KCRA 3 News since then. She also filled in on the anchor desk and for the weather team.

While working the hectic hours of morning broadcasts, Melanie Hunter was building up a resume. She studied and worked on a meteorology certification from Mississippi State University, so she’d be a full-time broadcast meteorologist in the future.

Moreover, there was a significant development on the personal front. Melanie Hunter and her long-time beau, Brennan Black, tied the knot on January 10, 2022.

Now the couple is bidding farewell to California and moving to Massachusetts. Melanie Hunter is leaving KCRA 3 at the end of October. Her last day on the air at the station was on Friday, October 28.

After signing off from the KCRA-TV news station one last time, Melanie Hunter is heading to Boston. Her KCRA colleagues like Deirdre Fitzpatrick revealed Hunter is going to be a meteorologist there, but they haven’t revealed details about her new job yet and when she begins.

So keep your eyes peeled on Melanie Hunter’s social media for further details. Meanwhile, her viewers in Sacramento can also stay connected with her on her social media.