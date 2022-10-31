Doreen Gentzler Leaving NBC4: Is the Washington Anchor Retiring?

Doreen Gentzler’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. And now the long-time WRC-TV anchor has announced her departure in November 2022 after 30 years. Doreen Gentzler leaving NBC4 Washington will mean a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget her. Gentzler’s viewers have many questions about her departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about her departure from NBC4 Washington.

Doreen Gentzler Exits NBC4 Washington

Doreen Gentzler was born in Washington, D.C., and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. Before joining WRC-TV’s NBC4 Washington in 1989, she developed her reporting and anchoring abilities in Chattanooga, Charlotte, Cleveland, and later in Philadelphia at WCAU-TV.

Gentzler had also filled in on NBC News at Sunrise and The Today Show when the regular hosts were on vacation. She is the 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. anchor on NBC4. As the medical reporter, she also covered the latest medical developments for all of the station’s broadcasts.

Advertisement

She and Jim Vance were among the longest-tenured anchor teams in the United States, and people enjoyed their newscasts. They worked together for a total of 28 years. When Vance died in 2017, Gentzler led NBC4’s on-air tributes.

Doreen Gentzler has won several Emmy Awards for reporting, news writing, and anchoring. Many loved her interview with Dr. Fauci and her annual medical reports.

The veteran anchor announced her departure during her newscast on October 28, 2022. Naturally, her WRC-TV news viewers were upset after learning that Doreen Gentzler was leaving NBC4.

Also Read: Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Advertisement

Doreen Gentzler will be retiring at the end of November. Many have wished her luck for her next chapter as she’s the last of the dynamic team of Jim Vance, George Michael, Bob Ryan, and Arch Campbell.