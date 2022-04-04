Meet Aubrey Deitch, The Girlfriend of Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker, Nolan Smith Jr.

Nolan Smith II from the Georgia Bulldogs is a strong prospect for the NFL draft. And with his outstanding performance this season, the attention is also on the linebacker’s personal life. Georgia fans especially want to know who Nolan Smith Jr.’s girlfriend is. Aubrey Deitch has been by his side for most of his collegiate career, and she might become an NFL WAG soon. Before this young couple advances to national fame, get the early scoop on Nolan Smith’s other half in this Aubrey Deitch wiki.
|About Aubrey Deitch
|Age
|22 Years
|Birth
|July 10, 1999 Florida
|Siblings
|Bailey Deitch
|Parents
|Bambi Deitch (Mother)
|Job
|Patient Care Technician
|Alumni
|University of Georgia
|Works For
|Piedmont Athens Regional
Aubrey Deitch’s Family
Aubrey Deitch was born on July 10, 1999, and hails from Florida. She is one of two children born to Bambi Deitch.
Her mother, Bambi, is a dietitian in Saint Augustine, Florida. Her brother, Bailey Deitch, is an alum of Florida State University.
Aubrey Deitch’s Education and Career
Aubrey Deitch attended the University of Georgia from 2017 to 2021. She received her bachelor’s degree in biology last year.
A dancer, she performed with Showtime USA from 2008 to 2017. Currently, she is based in Georgia where she is a patient care technician at Piedmont Athens Regional.
Aubrey Deitch and Nolan Smith Jr.’s Relationship
Nolan Smith II also hails from Florida where he grew up in Bradenton and initially played football at IMG Academy. He also played at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.
He’s been the linebacker for the University of Georgia Bulldogs since 2019. He’s been dating fellow UGA student, Aubrey Deitch, since then, and they are still going strong.