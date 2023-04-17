About Matt Fitzpatrick Age 29 Years Birth November 30, 1993 Bay Head, New Jersey Siblings Taylor Parents Maria Cetrulo-Gaal Nationality American Job Regional Marketing Manager Alumni Penn State University Awards Miss Amity Works For Commvault

Matt Fitzpatrick recorded a magnificent win in an iconic PGA Tour event. He beat Jordan Spieth in the playoff and won RBC Heritage recently. Naturally, his fans are pleased with the success, but one person has caught their attention. And it’s none other than Matt Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend, Katherine Gaal. After the English player won the three-hole playoff, he and his girlfriend posed for a photo, which piqued the interest of his admirers. Therefore, we reveal more about his girlfriend in this Katherine Gaal wiki.

Katherine Gaal’s Family

Katherine Gaal was born on November 30, 1993, to Maria Cetrulo-Gaal in Bay Head, New Jersey. She was raised alongside her brother, Taylor Gaal.

Katherine’s grandpa, Diaz Cetrulo, was a captain and a Purple Heart decorated veteran of the U.S. Army 8th Air Force in World War II.

Advertisement

Katherine Gaal’s Education and Career

Katherine Gaal attended Penn State University and earned her bachelor’s in finance and broadcast journalism. While enrolled at the university, she was chosen as a student mentor for The Smeal College of Business, where she guided students through the transition to college and campus life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Fitzpatrick (@mattfitz94)

Advertisement

In 2016, she also gained experience as a sales and trading summer analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for three months.

Advertisement

After that, she received her first full-time work with Bay Head School in 2016 as an Alternative Route to Teaching K-6 Certified Teacher.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend is a very driven and hardworking person. After serving as a sales marketing manager at 2 River Group, Rumson, New Jersey, she moved to Tinton Falls in New Jersey, where she works as a regional marketing manager for Commvault.

Katherine exemplifies the concept of ‘beauty and brains’ to perfection. She competed in the Miss New Jersey USA pageant and was awarded the first runner-up in 2013 and a special award- Miss Amity in 2014.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Former LPGA Golfer Michelle Wie’s Husband, Jonnie West?

The WAG is rather athletic herself, holding a professional tennis certification and having worked as a coach at Bay Head Yacht Club in New Jersey from 2012 to 2014. She also coordinated social events to draw more people to the tennis program.