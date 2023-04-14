Who Is Former LPGA Pro Michelle Wie’s Husband, Jonnie West?

About Jonnie West Age 34 Years Birth May 18, 1988 California Spouse Michelle Wie (2019-present) Children Makenna Kamalei Yoona West (born June 19, 2020) Siblings Ryan, David, Mark, Michael Parents Karen West (Mother), Jerry West (Father) Nationality American Job Director, Pro Personnel Affiliation NBA Alumni Lausanne Collegiate School, West Virginia University Works For Golden State Warriors

Michelle Wie retired from professional golf after over a decade to focus on motherhood. Since then her fans have been curious about what post-LPGA life has been for the highly touted golfer. Michelle Wie West’s husband has not been free from the intrigue either. Jonnie West has the rare appearance on her Instagram and is quite lowkey. But he actually comes from NBA royalty. That last name probably rings some bells. We reveal more about that interesting background in this Jonnie West wiki.

Jonnie West’s Family

Jonnie West was born on May 18, 1988 in California. He is the son of Jerry West and Karen West.

In case his dad’s name is familiar, he is indeed the Jerry “Mr. Clutch” West, the former Los Angeles Lakers star through the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Logo (the nickname he earned when his silhouette was incorporated in the NBA logo) coached the Lakers after retirement and is currently an NBA executive.

Jerry West and Kristine “Karen” Bua have been married since 1978. They have two sons, Ryan and Jonnie. Jonnie also has brothers, David, Mark, and Michael from Jerry’s first marriage to Martha Jane Kane.

Jonnie West’s Education and Career

Jonnie West graduated from Lausanne Collegiate School. Jerry West’s youngest son went on to play college basketball at his alma mater, West Virginia University.

West earned a BA in sports management in 2010 and an MBA in 2011. He also had a management internship at Wasserman Media Group.

Jonnie West didn’t play professional basketball but he did follow his father’s current career. Since 2012, he has been working off the court for the Golden State Warriors franchise. ‘

From 2014 to 2016, he was the associate general manager for the Warriors G-league affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors. He started as a scout for almost three years and worked up to player programs. He was promoted to director of player programs from 2016 to 2018. He was later in basketball operations and as of 2021, involved in pro personnel.

Jonnie West and Michelle Wie’s Relationship and Kids

Michelle Wie revealed she is in a relationship with Jonnie West in January 2019 and announced their engagement three months later in March. They married on August 10, 2019.

Jerry West and the family were there at the Beverly Hills wedding. Warriors star, Stephen Curry and and LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe were among the pro-athletes in attendance.

The following year, the LPGA pro announced they’re expecting their first child. Their daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, was born on June 19, 2020.