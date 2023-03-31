It’s been just a year since Mary Wilson became part of the Western Mass News team. However, the anchor has already developed a deep bond with the people of Springfield. Her viewers love her evening newscasts and anticipate her special reports. As a result, the news that Mary Wilson is leaving Western Mass News came as a complete surprise to everyone. They are now curious about her next destination and whether or not she will be able to continue her TV career. Find out what Mary Wilson has to say about her departure from the station.

Mary Wilson Wraps up Her Last Newscast

A native of Southern Vermont, Mary Wilson graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. Before that, she interned with WGGB ABC40/FOX6 and WKTV NewsChannel 2 in Utica.

After gaining the experience, Mary started her professional career as a news reporter with WFXV/WUTR/WPNY in Utica in 2013. And after a year, she was promoted to an anchoring position at the station.

Advertisement

In 2015, Mary moved to Albany, New York, and became a news reporter at WTEN and was moved to a weekend anchoring position. During her tenure at WTEN, she covered the aftermath of the deadly Schoharie limousine accident, anchored live from the Saratoga Race Course, and traveled the campaign route for the 2016 presidential elections.

Wilson joined WGGB in March 2022 and quickly became the people’s favorite anchor. She anchors the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts on Western Mass News and contributes special reports.

The Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter with more than ten years of experience in the industry has now announced her departure. Mary Wilson is leaving Western Mass News for a great opportunity in her home state of Vermont. According to her social media statement, it looks like she has accepted a job outside of journalism.

Mary wrote, “After 10 years of living out my dream as a TV anchor and reporter, it’s time to change course. It was not an easy decision, but I’m leaving for a great opportunity in my home state of Vermont.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Laura Lee leaving ABC 6 News: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Furthermore, Mary wrapped up her last newscast on March 30, 2023. And the anchor has promised to keep her fans updated about her next adventure through social media.