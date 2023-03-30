Laura Lee leaving ABC 6 News: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

Laura Lee has been with ABC 6 News for more than 13 years now. The people have always shown her nothing but love and support in her roles as a reporter and anchor throughout these years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from the station. Laura Lee is leaving ABC 6 News in April 2023. Since the announcement, KAAL-TV viewers have wanted to know where Laura Lee is going and if she will leave Rochester too. Read on for the details on the anchor’s exit from ABC 6 News.

Laura Lee to Step Back from KAAL-TV

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Laura Lee earned a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of St. Thomas in 2007.

After that, Lee started her professional career at Hubbard Broadcasting’s sister station KSTP in the Twin Cities in 2008. She started her career in a different role as a part of the production team there.

Laura Lee moved down to Rochester taking her first TV job as a reporter in 2010. And fell in love with the community, and people too welcomed her with open arms and trusted her stories. They even saw her becoming a mother of two beautiful kids.

The anchor has earned high accolades too. Laura has been nominated for an Emmy six times. She has also won awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists for her in-depth reporting and investigative work.

While Laura is best known for her reporting, she also took home the Judge’s Choice Award in Rochester’s version of Dancing with the Stars in 2012. And people liked her this talent too.

And now, the multi-talented Laura has announced her exit from KAAL. Laura Lee is leaving ABC 6 News after 13 incredible years, and her last day on the broadcast is April 29, 2023. Until then, you can enjoy her on the broadcast.

Laura has yet to announce her future plans. And while talking about it, she says, “I will be announcing our plans for the future in the coming weeks. Thank you so much for the most amazing 13 years.”