Mark Shanaberger announced that he is bidding farewell to his TV home of over a decade in October 2020. After 14 years at WFMZ-TV, the weatherman announced his departure from the station. Longtime viewers are sad that he will no longer be on the station and are asking if they will see him on another channel. Shanaberger did reveal why he is leaving WFMZ ahead of his last broadcast on October 20.

Mark Shanaberger Leaves WFMZ for New Career Opportunity

Pennsylvania native, Mark Shanaberger graduated from Penn State and spent his entire career on TV stations in his home state and even Maine. He came to Allentown’s independent station, WFMZ-TV in 2006 as an experienced meteorologist.

Shanaberger spent 14 and a half years at WFMZ covering weather and also in other capacities. But after an illustrious career that made him a beloved personality to Allentown locals, he is ready to bid farewell to broadcast.

A week before his departure, Shanaberger announced the news on air as well as on his official Twitter page. His last day on air is Monday, October 20.

Viewers who have seen this weatherman for over a decade are sad to see him go. They are hoping they’d see him on air at another network.

Sadly that won’t be happening. Shanaberger is going to use his meteorology expertise at East Coast Facilities Inc. in Allentown and other Pennsylvania cities who have a collaboration with True Weather.

While he will stay at Allentown, he won’t be making an on-camera appearance anytime soon. And he isn’t changing his career trajectory out of the blue either.

Shanaberger stated that he had not aimed to have a broadcast career and it’s just an opportunity that came by and lasted for two decades. His new job is something he’s wanted to do for a long time and in his realm of expertise.

His fans wished he would be back on air but they are congratulating him on finding a job he loves. And he’s still in town so there are plenty of chances to run into him.