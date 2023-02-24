Meet WKU 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Kaleb Oliver’s Girlfriend, Maia Hamp

About Maia Hamp Known As Maia Nichole Age 24 Years Birth June 15, 1998 Children Karter Grey Oliver (born September 18, 2019) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns K. Grey Affairs Alumni Oakland High School, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Kaleb Oliver is among the new athletes entering the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive back from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers has two personal cheerleaders supporting him through his football career. One of them is Kaleb Oliver’s girlfriend, Maia Hamp. The young couple has balanced parenthood with Hamp’s advancing career and Oliver’s football dreams. So let’s look at the potential NFL WAG’s background in this Maia Hamp wiki.

Maia Hamp’s Education

Maia Nichole Hamp was born on June 15, 1998, and is originally from Chicago, Illinois, but now lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. However, not much is known about her early life and family.

She attended Oakland High School from 2012 to 2016 and was a member of Future Farmers of America, where she played volleyball. She graduated with honors and a specialization in pre-veterinary studies.

Advertisement

Maia Hamp went on to enroll in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. While there, she studied ecology and evolutionary biology from 2016 to 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐀 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐄 (@maiaanicholee)

Advertisement

Maia Hamp’s Career

Before college, Maia Hamp briefly worked part-time at a local trampoline park in Murfreesboro for a year. She later had a part-time job as a sales associate at PACSUN.

Advertisement

In 2018, Hamp worked as an office manager and executive assistant at a local transportation business. However, it’s unclear if she’s still employed there.

Hamp has recently become an entrepreneur and is the founder of K. Grey Affairs. The Nashville-based event company creates elaborate balloon structures.

Maia Hamp and Kaleb Oliver’s Relationship and Kids

Kaleb Oliver grew up in La Vergne, Tennessee, before playing football at Georgia Tech and, most recently, Western Kentucky University. He’s been in a relationship with Maia Hamp since at least 2016.

Advertisement

On 2019 Mother’s Day, Oliver and Hamp revealed to their social media followers that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Karter Grey Oliver was born on September 18, 2019.

A few weeks before Hamp’s due date, Oliver sat down with his coach, Geoff Collins. They mutually decided the athlete would take a few days off from practice to be with his girlfriend when she gave birth.

Also Read: Meet Arkansas Razorbacks LB Drew Sanders’ Girlfriend, Lauren Adams

Advertisement

Two days after he became a dad, Oliver got the devastating news of his grandmother’s passing. He dealt with the grief simultaneously with the excitement of new fatherhood and spent the first few days of his daughter’s life making Hamp comfortable.