Meet Arkansas Razorbacks LB Drew Sanders’ Girlfriend, Lauren Adams

Drew Sanders is heading to the NFL. After the Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker declared for the 2023 NFL draft, the attention has also been on his personal life. The young footballer is relatively private online, so naturally, Razorbacks fans are curious to know more. Drew Sanders’ girlfriend, Lauren Adams, is also a fellow Arkansas student, and we might see more of her soon as an NFL WAG. So, get to know her here, in this Lauren Adams wiki.

Lauren Adams’ Family

Lauren Adams was born on July 25, 2002, and hails from Texas. Her parents are identified as Sandy and John Adams.

She is the youngest of two children and grew up alongside a brother. Adams is also an aunt to an adorable little boy.

Lauren Adams’ Education and Career

Lauren Adams attended John H. Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. She graduated in 2020, intent on pursuing a career as a medical professional.

She enrolled at the University of Arkansas in 2020 to study pre-med. She is a nursing major and will possibly pursue a career in the field in the future.

Lauren Adams and Drew Sanders’ Relationship

Drew Sanders grew up in Denton, playing football at Lake Dallas High School and Colleyville Heritage High School. But he reportedly had not run into fellow Denton resident Lauren Adams during that time.

Sanders initially played college football at the University of Alabama before transferring to the University of Arkansas. He’s been dating Adams since at least he was a Razorbacks linebacker.

While Sanders is lowkey about their relationship on his Instagram profile, Adams made it social media official with a post in May 2022 when they ended their sophomore year together with a celebration.

Adams has been cheering for the Sanders and the Razorbacks at games. Recently, the couple went to California on a trip together.