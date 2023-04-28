Lukas Van Ness Dating Cole Kmet’s Sister! Meet Frankie Kmet, the Packers Rookie’s Girlfriend

About Frankie Kmet Age 21 Years Birth July 6, 2001 Illinois Siblings Cole Kmet, Casey Kmet, Cooper Kmet Parents Kandace Kmet (Mother), Frank Kmet (Father) Nationality American Alumni St. Aviator High School Related To Jeff Zgonina

As soon as the Green Bay Packers selected Lukas Van Ness in the 2023 NFL Draft, the spotlight was on the ladies in his life. They include Lukas Van Ness’ sister as well as Cole Kmet’s sister. NFL fans discovered that the new Packers linebacker is dating Frankie Kmet, the sister of the Chicago Bears TE on the first day of the draft. Now fans are waiting to see if Frankie’s loyalties lie with the Bears or Packers. But her connection to the league goes far deeper than that. We reveal what that is and more about Lukas Van Ness’ girlfriend in this Frankie Kmet wiki.

Frankie Kmet’s Family

Frankie Kmet was born on July 6, 2001, in Illinois. She is the only daughter of four children born to Frank and Kandace Kmet.

Her mother, Kandace Kmet is a real estate agent. Her father, Frank Kmet, is a former NFL player.

He played defensive end for the Purdue Boilermakers before the Buffalo Bills selected him in the 1992 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. However, hampered by an injury, Frank never saw any actual playtime in the NFL before leaving professional football in 1996.

Frank has no regrets about his shortlived career and instead encouraged his kids to keep a positive mindset when pursuing athletics. Frank and Kandace raised their children Cole, Casey, Cooper, and Frankie at Lake Barrington before moving to Arlington Heights shortly before 2020.

Cole and Casey played baseball and football. While Cole played both sports at Notre Dame, Casey played baseball. The Chicago Bears selected Cole Kmet in the 2020 NFL Draft. The youngest Kmet, Cooper, currently plays football and baseball at St Viator High School.

Frankie and her brothers’ uncle, Jeff Zgonina is also a retired NFL pro. He played defensive tackle for eight franchises in 17 seasons from 1993 to 2009. He turned to coaching after retiring, currently the defensive line coach of the Washington Commanders.

Frankie Kmet’s Education

Frankie Kmet attended St Viator High School with her brothers. She graduated high school in 2020.

Frankie has kept her college under wraps. She was initially in online school while in Florida at the height of the pandemic. She’s posted on Instagram from Florida several times since then.

Some reports suggest she attended Notre Dame like her brothers. Some claim she attends the University of Iowa of which she has attended Hawkeyes football games.

These are, however, rumors with no direct confirmation from Frankie Kmet.

Frankie Kmet and Lukas Van Ness’ Relationship

Lukas Van Ness grew up in Barrington, Illinois. The Van Ness family and the Kmet family reportedly lived near each other before they moved to Arlington Heights and were quite close.

Frankie and Lukas have been together at least since early 2022. Not only the footballer but his sister, Ella Van Ness, also appeared on Kmet’s Instagram around that time.

They’ve been social media official since Kmet’s 21st birthday in 2022. NFL fans only realised Lukas Van Ness is dating Cole Kmet’s sister at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Kmet family is experienced with draft day. Nonetheless, they were excited to celebrate the Green Bay Packers selected Van Ness 13th overall.

Lukas’ dad unintentionally got “handsy” with Frankie when his son was selected. Social media users were weirded out by that instance but swiftly moved on from that incident when they realised that Lukas Van Ness’ girlfriend is Cole Kmet’s sister.

Now it only remains to be seen who the Kmet family will cheer for should the Bears and Packers face off in the near future.