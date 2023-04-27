Meet Seattle Kraken Tye Kartye’s Girlfriend, Monik Pigeau

About Monik Pigeau Age 23 Years Birth March 29, 2000 Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, Canada Siblings Nate, Nikole Parents Norm Pigeau, Marney Napierkoski-Pigeau Alumni St. Mary's French Immersion Catholic School

Tye Kartye of Seattle Kraken made his NHL debut against Colorado Avalanche on April 26, 2023, and impressed everyone with his first goal. His goal helped his team defeat the reigning champions. Parents of Kartye, who attended Wednesday’s game, were overjoyed to see him play. One more individual is thrilled to watch him perform and has praised him online. It’s none other than Monik Pigeau, the girlfriend of Tye Kartye. Only a little is out there about his love life and partner; therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Monik Pigeau wiki.

Monik Pigeau’s Family

Monik Pigeau was born on March 29, 2000 to Norm Pigeau and Marney Napierkoski-Pigeau. She was raised alongside her brother Nate and sister Nikole in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, Canada.

Her dad is a manager at O.C.P. Construction Supplies Inc, while her mom is a human resource professional.

Monik Pigeau’s Education and Career

Not much information is available about Monik Pigeau’s education. However, we do know that she went to St. Mary’s French Immersion Catholic School, Sault Ste. Marie and attended Sault College.

Monik Pigeau and Tye Kartye’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, but they have known each other at least since 2020. Tye Kartye’s girlfriend shared a picture with him for the first time in March 2020.

Tye is entirely private about his romantic life and doesn’t share more about his relationship on social media. Still, he keeps picture of both of them as his profile picture on Instagram.

Monik is very supportive of her boyfriend’s career and always supports him on social media. When Seattle Kraken signed Kartye to a three-year, entry-level contract in 2022, the WAG wrote on Facebook, “No words to explain how proud I am of this guy. The most deserving, hard working person I know. so proud of my Tye”.

Moreover, the WAG also wrote for him on his NHL debut, “Big news!! Tye is making his NHL debut tonight in game 5 of round one playoffs…on the first line! Tune in to watch my Tye kill it out there tonight!! Go Kraken”.