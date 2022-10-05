Meet Cincinnati Bengals Logan Wilson’s Wife, Morgan Wilson

About Morgan Wilson Age 25 Years Birth November 20, 1996 Wyoming Spouse Logan Wilson (2022-present) Siblings Alex Parents Kara Parker Docheff (Mother), Justin Docheff (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Owns Fangirl Clothing Alumni University of Wyoming

Logan Wilson, football linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, has made strides since entering the NFL in 2020. Recently he recorded his seventh career interception during his team’s win over the Jets. His wife is his biggest cheerleader at the game. Although Wilson is the star on the field, it is Morgan who has been giving fans a glimpse of her life off the field with the player. Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan Wilson, is the most recent member of the athletic spouse club. Beautiful Morgan is full of praise and support for her footballer husband on social media. We reveal more about her in this Morgan Wilson wiki.

Morgan Wilson’s Family

Morgan Wilson (nee Mead) was born on November 20, 1997, in Casper, Wyoming, to Kara Parker Docheff and Justin Docheff. Her dad works at Docheff Dairy Farm in Longmont, while her mom works at The Lipstick Ranch, a jewelry-making supplies company.

Morgan has a brother, Alex; he was a track and field player at the University of Northern Colorado. She is very close to her grandmother Judy Docheff.

Morgan Wilson’s Education and Career

Morgan is an alumnus of the University of Wyoming and graduated in 2021. She was a member of the university’s cheerleaders. Morgan was also a part of the Spirit Team, who participated in the University of Wyoming Spirit Team tryouts in 2016.

The beautiful WAG owns the apparel company Fangirl Clothing, which makes customized apparel for gameday. It’s the place to get one-of-a-kind, personalized, and stylish sports team gear for your favorite team.

Wilson’s wife is a successful vlogger, too, as evidenced by her workout training videos, eating vlogs, and wedding planning vlogs.

Morgan Wilson and Logan Wilson’s Relationship

Morgan and Logan studied at the same college, but it is unclear when they started dating. Logan mentioned his then-girlfriend for the first time in September 2019.

And then came the famous proposal. The footballer proposed his ladylove in a surprising way at War Memorial Stadium in February 2021. Well, sure, he is not afraid of a big stage.

Before becoming Logan Wilson’s wife, Logan also attended the super bowl with Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in February. The couple shared a sweet kiss after the match.

The pair entered wedlock on July 9, 2022, in Berthoud, Colorado. The dotting wife never fails to support her husband. She was recently seen attending the NFL match between Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.