Meet Virginia Tech Footballer Jesse Hanson’s Wife, Madison Hanson

Jesse Hanson is a starting offensive lineman for the Virginia Tech football team. He has joined Hokies as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. When Hanson was at Lord Botetourt High School, he had 400 career knockdowns. Recently, he married another Virginia Tech athlete, Madison Hanson. The young couple is attracting the attention of fans with their chemistry and is the only married player on the team. The followers want to know more about Jesse Hanson’s wife, Madison Hanson. So, we reveal everything about her in this Madison Hanson wiki.

Madison Hanson’s Family

Madison Hanson (nee Rountree) was born on November 29, 2000, in Smithfield, Virginia, and currently lives in Blacksburg, Virginia. She is one of the three children born to Glenn and Renee Rountree.

Her dad is an entrepreneur, and farming and football are his passion. He played professional football for various teams for four years. He quit it for a more settled life after the birth of Madison.

Meanwhile, her mom works as a strategic sales executive at Stericycle, a waste management company.

She has two younger siblings, Taylor and Graham Rountree. Taylor is an alumnus of Radford University, while Graham is a student at Smithfield High School.

Madison Hanson’s Career and Education

Madison went to Isle of Wight Academy before earning a BA in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from Virginia Tech in 2022. She is currently pursuing her MS in Agriculture and Life Sciences at the Virginia Tech Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

Jesse Hanson’s wife, Madison Hanson, is also a content creator at VT PRISM, a student-run marketing agency. Moreover, she is a backup infielder for the school’s softball team. In the 2022 season, she has appeared in eight games so far.

The softball player was named a four-time letterwinner at VT. Additionally, she was named four-time all-state, four-time all-conference, and five-time offensive player of the year award.

Madison Hanson and Jesse Hanson’s Relationship

Jesse and Madison Hanson met at Virginia Tech in their freshman year. They lived in the same dormitory. Their relationship grew during the pandemic.

The football player popped the question to his college sweetheart in July 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The softballer thought she was going on a little getaway trip to Asheville, but her beau had planned to propose to her amidst the beautiful garden there. Even Madison’s family knew about Jesse’s plan.

The two got married on July 2, 2022, in Smithfield. Jesse and Madison Hanson’s team members were present at the wedding. The cute couple believe that being student-athletes will further deepen their relationship.