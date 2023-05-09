Meet Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert’s Wife, Aviles Gilbert

About Aviles Gilbert Age 24 Years Birth June 26, 1998 Florida Spouse Logan Gilbert (2022-Present) Siblings Amarige, Alaila Parents Melanie Champion (Mother), Eric Champion (Father) Nationality American Alumni Stetson University

Seattle Mariners baseball pitcher Logan Gilbert had an excellent game against the Rangers on May 8, 2023. He put on quite the performance—striking out 10 batters, including a streak of seven in a row—overjoying fans and family. And Logan Gilbert’s wife, Aviles Gilbert, was quick to show her appreciation by creating an Instagram Story just for him. Now, many are interested in the baseballer’s wife and their relationship. So, we reveal her background in this Aviles Gilbert wiki.

Aviles Gilbert’s Family

Aviles Gilbert (nee Champion) was born on June 26, 1998, to Melanie Champion and Eric Champion in Florida. Her dad is a financial advisor at Westshore Financial Group, Inc., while her mom is a former teacher at International Community School.

The Sunshine State native was raised alongside her sisters Amarige and Alaila Raelynn Champion.

Aviles Gilbert’s Education and Career

Aviles Gilbert attended Central Florida’s Stetson University and earned a degree with a major in psychology and a minor in religion studies.

Logan Gilbert’s wife, Aviles Gilbert, always had a passion for horses. She was a member of the Stetson Equestrian’s Hunt Seat team since her sophomore year and a member of the Western team in her senior year.

Aviles Gilbert also dreamed of becoming an equine psychotherapist. However, her current work status is unknown.

Aviles Gilbert and Logan Gilbert’s Relationship

The couple attended Stetson University, where Gilbert played baseball for the college team. It’s safe to assume they’ve been friends since they were in college together.

According to an Instagram post by the MLB player, they have been in a relationship since 2018. And the psychology major also flew across the country when Gilbert used to play for Modesto Nuts in 2019.

On April 17, 2022, the pitcher took to social media and said, “4 years with my best friend! Ave, I can’t wait to marry you and spend the rest of my life with you. These past four years have been amazing and I’m so excited for our future together! I love you.”

Logan Gilbert popped the question to his then-girlfriend in October 2021 at The Grand Hotel. And the couple got married on November 13, 2022.

The Gilberts do everything together, from hiking to taking exotic vacations.