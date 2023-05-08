About Stephanie LaChance Age 27 Years Birth March 15, 1996 Whitby, Ontario, Canada Siblings Rachel LaChance, Greg LaChance Parents Nancy Morrow LaChance (Mother), Peter LaChance (Father) Job Regional sales manager Alumni Anderson Collegiate Vocational Institute, Western University

Toronto Maple Leafs right winger had a fantastic 2022-23 regular season. And now he has been nominated, along with two other players, for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward. The player also enjoys a beautiful love life on the personal front. Mitchell Marner’s girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance, has been with him for nine years, and the duo has been spotted at social events many times. Get to know more about the NHL player’s love life in this Stephanie LaChance wiki.

Stephanie LaChance’s Family

Stephanie LaChance was born on March 15, 1996, to Nancy Morrow LaChance and Peter LaChance in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. She was raised alongside her sister Rachel and brother Greg.

Her dad is an alumnus of the University of Waterloo and owns Chance Ringette Sticks, which makes custom ringette sticks. The company designs a stick that can add your name, color, or number. While her mom is a quality assurance manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, an IT services and consulting firm.

Stephanie LaChance’s Education and Career

Stephanie LaChance, fondly called Steph, went to Anderson Collegiate Vocational Institute in Whitby. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s in biology/biological sciences from Western University.

After that, she pursued a professional marketing/marketing management certificate in 2021. According to her Linkedin account, she has worked as a regional sales manager at Dental-Mart Sales since 2018.

Steph and her sister Rachel also have an Instagram page, Coaster to Coaster, where they share recipes for delicious cocktails they have created. The page, which was started during the pandemic, has 4,223 followers.

Stephanie LaChance and Mitchell Marner’s Relationship

The lovebirds saw each other for the first time at a high school basketball game, and the conversation started. They have been dating since 2015. On June 11, 2016, Mitchell shared a picture with Steph after winning the Memorial Cup and said, “2 trophies lucky me thanks for putting up with me everyday happy one year, babe!”

The NHL star posted a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend at Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in 2016 and said, “Can’t decide what is better, the view or my girl.”

The couple attends all social events together and frequently takes romantic vacations. The WAG is highly private about her relationship on social media and doesn’t share much.

Now the fans are waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level.