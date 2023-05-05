Meet Bears RB Roschon Johnson’s Girlfriend, Soccer Star Cyera Hintzen

About Cyera Hintzen Age 25 Years Birth October 28, 1997 Texas Siblings Jayden Parents Melynda Vandiver (Mother), Derek Hintzen (Father) Nationality American Job Soccer Athlete Affiliation Perth Glory FC Alumni Sachse High School, University of Texas

Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson is moving up his professional athletic career after being selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft. And now, his romantic life is also under the spotlight, as the footballer’s dating another star athlete. Roschon Johnson’s girlfriend, Cyera Hintzen, is making her mark in soccer internationally after a remarkable stint with Team USA and a collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. But the couple is very low-key about their relationship. So, we reveal more NFL pro’s girlfriend in this Cyera Hintzen wiki.

Cyera Hintzen’s Family

Cyera Hintzen was born on October 28, 1997, to Derek Hintzen and Melynda Vandiver. The family currently lives in Garland, Texas.

She and her brother, Jayden, grew up in a family teeming with athletes. Their mom, Melynda, played soccer at Missouri, while their dad, Derek, is a movement specialist for athletes.

And their uncle, Byron Sneed, played football at Alabama during the 1987–91 seasons. Cyera’s cousin, Richard Soanes, also played soccer at Clemson. Her grandmother, Marsha Thomas, was a volleyball and softball athlete at West Texas State.

Cyera Hintzen’s Education and Career

Like many in her family, Cyera Hintzen has been a standout athlete for most of her student life. She played soccer at Sachse High School and the club level for the Dallas Sting Black ECNL. As a prolific scorer, Hintzen won multiple athletic honors. She also played volleyball and received district honors.

Hintzen earned offers from SMU, Arkansas, TCU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, San Diego State, Oklahoma State, and UCLA but picked the University of Texas over all of them. By the time she began her collegiate season, Hintzen already played soccer internationally.

She was selected for the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team and attended training camps. And in 2016, she played with Team USA in New Zealand. The prolific scorer led her team to a 4-4 draw and a 4-1 win over the New Zealand team.

At Texas, she played from 2016 to 2018. She graduated in 2020 with a degree in applied movement science.

Currently, Hintzen’s professional soccer career is on the rise. After a short stint in Iceland, she signed with Australia’s Perth Glory FC in 2021.

Hintzen has been a scoring force on the team. And according to her parents’ social media, they’re ecstatic about her athletic achievements.

Cyera Hintzen and Roschon Johnson’s Relationship

Roschon Johnson played college football with the Texas Longhorns from 2019 to 2022. And the Chicago Bears selected the running back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson appeared on Hintzen’s Instagram in 2021, making their relationship social media official. She would graduate college before him and go on to play soccer. But they were still going strong, as a 2022 post showed.

And yes, Hintzen’s Instagram post did confirm that they’ve had the “real football” discussion.

Both Johnson and Hintzen aren’t very active on social media outside their respective sports. However, there’s no indication of a breakup. And many reports claim they’re in a long-distance relationship.