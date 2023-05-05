Who Is New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence’s Girlfriend?

About Donna McCain Age 28 Years Birth June 21, 1994 Siblings Ant McCain, Avery McCain Parents Dee Baker (Mother), David Baker (Father) Nationality American Job Performance Chef Owns Elite Performance Cuisine, LLC Alumni Johnson & Wales University, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, University of Alabama

Dexter Lawrence is staying with the New York Giants after a lucrative contract extension. This professional development in Sexy Dexy’s career also turned the spotlight on his romantic life. NFL fans have belatedly noticed the nose tackle is in a relationship with Donna McCain. Dexter Lawrence’s girlfriend has been responsible for our favorite athletes’ diets for a long time. And her connection with Lawrence goes way back to his time with the Clemson Tigers. We reveal more about their relationship in this Donna McCain wiki.

Donna McCain’s Family

Donna McCain was born on June 21, 1994, and hails from Corning, New York. Her training and career have taken her to Alabama and South Carolina. She even volunteered in Haiti and with the Special Olympics.

McCain is the daughter of Dee Baker and David Baker. She grew up alongside two older brothers, Ant and Avery McCain.

David Baker is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany, Hawaii, and Kentucky. He was working with Lockheed Martin until 2022. One of Donna’s brothers also served in the army.

Donna McCain’s Education and Career

McCain initially attended Johnson & Wales University from 2011 to 2015. While also playing on the volleyball team, she worked as a food production associate at Wegmans, was a prep chef at a school, and did a culinary sports nutrition internship at the University of Alabama.

In 2012, she also did a summer public health scholars program at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

After earning a BS in Culinary Nutrition, Donna McCain joined the University of Alabama athletics department as a performance chef, creating menus for the teams with Aramark. In 2016, she also earned a master’s degree in human nutrition at Alabama.

McCain was hired as the executive performance chef for the athletes at Clemson University in 2017, which got her noticed by several athletes. After leaving in 2019, she became a self-employed private chef for professional athletes under her company Elite Performance Cuisine, LLC.

The former athlete also coached and mentored differently-abled athletes in volleyball and other sports as a partner with the Special Olympics.

Donna McCain and Dexter Lawrence’s Relationship

Dexter Lawrence was previously in a relationship with Mary Kathryn. But they split on the down low, and their breakup slipped under the radar until recently.

The former Clemson nose tackle first appeared in Tigers executive chef Donna McCain’s Instagram in 2020 with his then-teammates Clelin Ferrell of the 49ers and Christian Wilkins of the Dolphins.

At that time, McCain was in a relationship with another guy. In that post, McCain was grateful for her time at Clemson and the footballers like Lawrence, Ferrell, and Wilkins.

Dexter Lawrence has since been appearing on Chef McCain’s Instagram since November 2021 as her boyfriend. But it took that long for NFL fans to notice.

“Sexy Dexy” sticks to football on his social media, but he often appears on McCain’s Instagram. Recently, the couple and their friends vacationed in St. Barths.