The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. There are many people who don’t move out in the morning until they get the weather word from her. Llarisa Abreu is now leaving CBS3 for the next adventure. Her supporters had many questions since the announcement. They are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS3.

Llarisa Abreu to Exit CBS3

Llarisa graduated from Barry University with a degree in broadcast journalism and earned a second degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University.

She gained work experience as an intern reporter at NBC News in Miami. Llarisa’s first job in the broadcast industry was with The Accuweather Network. There, she predicted everything from hurricanes to the terrible tornadoes that ripped across the central and south of the United States in 2014.

In 2017, she became the weekend weather anchor with NBC News in San Diego, California. Abreu bagged her first Emmy while she was working in California for outstanding team coverage of the devastating 2017 Lilac Fire. Another feather on her cap was when she was nominated as 2018’s best meteorologist in the city by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Before joining CBS3, Llarisa was the weekend weather anchor and principal weekday fill-in at KNSD, San Diego. She became part of the CBS 3 morning team in February 2020.

Philadelphia embraced her, and she became a part of its residents’ daily routine. And now, the meteorologist has announced her departure from the station. Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS3, and her last day at the station is February 17.

The meteorologist has not revealed details about her next move, but she has promised to share them soon. Also, she has hinted at leaving Philadelphia for her next career move.