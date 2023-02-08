Jack Lepiarz Leaving WBUR: Where Is the Radio Anchor Going?

The fans of Jack Lepiarz have been hearing his voice on WBUR for years now. And everybody thinks that Jack has the most beautiful voice. However, now the host has announced his departure from the radio station. Yes, Jack Lepiarz is leaving WBUR for his dream career. His regular listeners want to know if he is leaving the radio industry and if they will listen to him again. Find out what Jack Lepiarz said about leaving WBUR.

Jack Lepiarz Signs off from WBUR

The son of a circus performer, Jack Lepiarz, has had a successful career as a newsreader thanks to his soothing tones and rhythmic delivery. He received his degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in 2010.

Right after graduation, Lepiarz joined WBUR as a production assistant for the morning edition. After that, he moved up the ranks to become a reporter and then a midday host. He started to host the local newscast in 2015.

Jack Lepiarz isn’t just good as a radio host; he’s also a talented circus performer. When he’s not hosting shows on WBUR, he’s on stage as “Jack the Whipper,” a character he created with his skill. Part of Lepiarz’s school days was spent in the classroom, while the other half was spent traveling with the circus, where his father performed as a clown.

Some personal news: After 13 years, today is my last day on the air at @WBUR. I’m running away to join the circus (really). — Jack Lepiarz (@Lepiarz) February 6, 2023

This side gig of his has taken him from renaissance fairs to online celebrity to prime-time broadcasting on national television. He has nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and performed in the audition of America’s Got Talent in 2022. He gained much popularity after performing a stunt with judge Simon Cowell.

And now, Jack Lepiarz is leaving WBUR to pursue his love of performing in the circus. He signed off for the final time on air on February 6, 2023. He is going to make circus his full-time career, at least for now.

The news anchor, who is also a Guinness record holder, has plenty of performances coming up. His upcoming shows include Florida Renaissance Festival from March 4, 2023, to March 26, 2023.

Many of his followers had no idea about his double identity and wished him luck in his future endeavor.