Lindsey Jensen Leaving KNDU: Where Is the Yakima Reporter Going?

Lindsey Jensen has been bringing the latest news to the people of Yakima for the last two years. But now, her time at NBC KNDU is approaching a bittersweet end. When people came to know Lindsey Jensen is leaving KNDU, they had many questions. Obviously, the followers want to know where she is heading next and if her new job is also taking her away from Yakima. Find out what Lindsey Jensen said about her departure from NBC Right Now here.

Lindsey Jensen To Leave KNDU

Lindsey was born and raised in Seattle. She relocated to Pullman to attend Washington State University and earned a BA in broadcast journalism in 2020. While at the university, Lindsey developed a passion for broadcast journalism.

Jensen was an anchor/reporter for Murrow News 8, a student-run newscast at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication in 2019. While on the Murrow Expedition trip in France, she covered the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Tour de France.

Right after graduation, she joined her first job at NBC KNDU as a multimedia journalist in October 2020. The story of Vietnam war veterans, which the reporter did recently, is very close to her heart.

Meanwhile, the locals are disappointed as Lindsey Jensen is leaving KNDU. Her last day at the station will be October 19, 2022. This day marks two years since she joined her journalism career and also be her last day bringing the news of Central Washington.

The reporter has not revealed where she will go next. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media accounts for further updates. And keep watching every weeknight at 11.