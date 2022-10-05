Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

About Ahmad Hicks Siblings Jahmal Hicks, Darrieal Price, Cheterra Boyd Parents Jeannie Price (Mother), Marty Hicks (Father) Nationality American Job Sports Anchor Alumni Southern Illinois University, Carbondale

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.

Ahmad Hicks’ Family

Ahmad Hicks was born on June 16, 1992 and hails from St. Louis, Missouri. He is one of four children born to Marty Hicks and Jeannie Price.

His father, Marty, is a salesman and his mother, Jeannie, is an investigative research analyst. His siblings, Jahmal Hicks, Darrieal Price and Cheterra Boyd are also based in St Louis.

Advertisement

Ahmad Hicks’ Education

Ahmad Hicks was a promising football player right from his days at Kirkwood High School. After graduating, he played one college football season at Missouri Western State.

My guy! Appreciate you! @KSDKSports is in good hands with you and @Frank_Cusumano! https://t.co/Cg24Udalbj — Ahmad Hicks (@AhmadHicksTV) October 1, 2022

He later attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale from 2012 to 2015. He was on the football team roster while he majored in journalism with minors in psychology and radio/television. He however didn’t see any action on the field before receiving his B.A.Sc. in journalism.

Advertisement

While he was a student, he worked as a salesman and a logistics coordinator for local businesses and was also employed at UPS. At the same time. he did internships at WSIL TV and KTVI. He was a student worker on the campus and even a reporter for the SIU media outlet.

Advertisement

Ahmad Hicks’ Career

Hicks began his professional broadcast career at Tennessee. He was a sports anchor and director on WBBCJ7 in Jackson from 2016 to 2018.

He returned to his native St Louis in 2018 and was part of KSDK On Your Side since. He earned recognition within the local community as a sports reporter but now he’s moving to the next step of his career.

Also Read: Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?

Advertisement

Hicks announced he is heading to Minnesota where he will be bring sports news to the Twin Cities on KMSP. His last day on air at KSDK was on October 2. Hicks will join Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell, and Pierre Noujaim on the Fox 9 Sports team from October 10.