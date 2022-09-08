Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent the majority of her career in Portland and residents here naturally had queries about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where is she going next and if her new job will be taking her away from Maine. Fortunately for her followers, O’Connor answered most of the queries.

Lexie O’Connor Exits WGME

Lexie O’Connor was born and raised in Massachusetts and attended Boston University. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in broadcast journalism.

O’Connor had experience working for the BU media outlets as well as a semester in London with ABC News International’s web team. She also worked for news stations in New York.

Lexie O’Conner joined WGME CBS 13 in 2013 and has called Maine home since. She became a certified meteorologist from Mississippi State University while reporting in Maine.

End of one chapter … soon the start to another! It was so special to have these two in studio for my last day @WGME last week! I couldn’t leave without getting these shots and Elle in front of the green screen!

Next up … Boston and @wbz ! pic.twitter.com/gPRGyxSKNl — Lexie O’Connor (@LexieOConnorWX) September 7, 2022

She went from a multimedia reporter to a meteorologist on the CBS 13 weather team. She’s covered local news, severe weather, blizzards and storms, and earned Emmy nominations.

While in Maine, Lexie married her college sweetheart, Rob Wozniak in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Elle Grace, on August 31, 2021.

Portland natives adore the meteorologist and her family since welcoming them in their community. Therefore they were dejected when Lexie O’Connor announced her departure from WGME.

After announcing her decision at the end of August, O’Connor wrapped her last day on air at CBS 13 on September 2. After signing out from her broadcast home of a decade, she revealed where she is heading to next.

Lexie O’Connor is heading back to her old stomping grounds in Boston. She is joining the weather team at the CBS affiliate there, WBZ, a station she grew up watching.

She hasn’t revealed what capacity she is joining in and when her first broadcast on WBZ is. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further news.